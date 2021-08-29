Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2.6-magnitude earthquake hits off S. Korea's western coast

All News 19:15 August 29, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- A 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's western coast Sunday, the state weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 6:47 p.m. in waters 62 kilometers northwest of an island located in Taean, a county in the central South Chungcheong Province, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

"There will be no earthquake damage," the KMA said.

This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), shows the earthquake, marked in red, detected off the western coast on Aug. 29, 2021. (Yonhap)

