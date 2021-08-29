2.6-magnitude earthquake hits off S. Korea's western coast
All News 19:15 August 29, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- A 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's western coast Sunday, the state weather agency said.
The quake occurred at 6:47 p.m. in waters 62 kilometers northwest of an island located in Taean, a county in the central South Chungcheong Province, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
"There will be no earthquake damage," the KMA said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
(LEAD) New cases under 1,700; number of critically-ill patients on rise
-
(2nd LD) New cases hover around 1,800, with critical patients increasing
-
DP lawmakers withdraw contentious bill banning slander of ex-wartime sexual slavery victims