(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 30)

ISIS-K is the "Khorasan" branch of the Islamic State. (Khorasan is a historic name for the broader region beyond Afghanistan.) The group is an enemy to both the West and the Taliban. The group has turned against the Taliban, opposing the latter's peace negotiations with the U.S. It claimed responsibility for the bloody bombing which it said was targeted against American troops and Afghan collaborators. ISIS-K, one of the most militant groups in Afghanistan, has denounced the Taliban as "traitors" and called for a jihad against the U.S.