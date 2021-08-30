(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 30)

Lee Bu-young — a former lawmaker and journalist who was imprisoned after calling for lifting emergency measures and the freedom of the press during the past military governments — strongly criticized the DP in a retrial on his case Friday. Lee, current chair of the board of directors of the Korea Foundation for Press Freedom, said the final ruling can serve as a warning against the DP's attempt to gag the press. "The ruling forces repeatedly champion the freedom of the press, but they are betraying themselves now with the revision," he said. "If the DP railroads the bill through the legislature, it will have to face huge national resistance. Does the DP want to follow in the footsteps of the previous government?"