Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 30, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/21 Cloudy 30

Incheon 26/21 Cloudy 30

Suwon 28/21 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 27/21 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 27/21 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 29/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 29/22 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 28/21 Sunny 60

Gwangju 29/22 Cloudy 30

Jeju 30/26 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/21 Cloudy 20

Busan 29/24 Cloudy 20

