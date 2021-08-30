Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. Fed's cautious stance
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Monday as investors are relieved by the U.S. Federal Reserve's cautious stance about withdrawing its ultra-easing monetary policy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.7 points, or 0.53 percent, to trade at 3,150.6 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI advanced, following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's Friday address that the Fed could begin tapering its asset purchases this year, but that the move should be made separately from raising interest rates.
Most tech stocks opened higher, while bank shares got off to a weak start.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.97 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 1.55 percent, but giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.32 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.96 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 0.26 percent. Top bank stock Kakao Bank retreated 1.19 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,164.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.8 percent from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
(LEAD) New cases under 1,700; number of critically-ill patients on rise
-
Gov't calls for illegal foreigners to get vaccinated without worrying about getting busted
-
Air Force chief, U.S. space commander agree to form consultative body on space policy
-
(4th LD) New cases under 1,700; number of critically-ill patients on rise