The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 August 30, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.80 0.78
2-M 0.85 0.83
3-M 0.89 0.88
6-M 1.05 1.04
12-M 1.26 1.25
