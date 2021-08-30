CL signs with leading British entertainment agency
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- CL, the fierce and talented K-pop singer-rapper, has signed with British entertainment agency SATELLITE414 in a move to expand her presence overseas, her label said Monday.
According to Very Cherry, CL recently signed a contract with SATELLITE414, which represents global superstars, including Adele and Beyonce.
"CL plans to expand her activities not only in South Korea and the United States but also in Europe," Very Cherry said in a statement, citing the singer's appearance on the front cover of German culture magazine 032c in June.
The 30-year-old debuted in 2009 as a member of now-disbanded girl group 2NE1. After going solo, she has released singles, including "Hwa" and "Five Star" in October, and "Spicy" this month.
Her first solo studio album, "Alpha," is slated for release in October.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
Man who ran away after removing ankle bracelet confesses to killing 2 women
-
(LEAD) New cases under 1,500; social distancing tipped to be extended ahead of Chuseok
-
(LEAD) New cases under 1,700; number of critically-ill patients on rise
-
Gov't calls for illegal foreigners to get vaccinated without worrying about getting busted