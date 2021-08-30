S. Korea's combined area of rice paddies up 0.8 pct in 2021
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's combined area of rice paddies moved up 0.8 percent on-year in 2021, data showed Monday, with the country expected to maintain a stable supply of the staple grain despite heavy rains.
The combined size of rice paddies is estimated at 732,000 hectares -- slightly more than half the size of the U.S. state of Connecticut -- compared with 726,000 hectares last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The producer price of rice per 20 kilograms came to 55,335 won (US$47.5) as of end-August, slightly up from 54,621 won in January.
The ministry said this year's rice output is expected to remain steady due to the warm temperature and better weather conditions.
While South Korea's southern areas were hit by heavy rain in July, followed by Typhoon Omais in August, the ministry said they did not significantly impact local rice farms.
Rice is a key staple food for Koreans, but its consumption has been on a steady decline in recent decades due mainly to changes in diet and eating habits.
