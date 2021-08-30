Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Codenature to raise 11.5 bln won via stock offering

All News 13:34 August 30, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Codenature Inc. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 11.5 billion won(US$9.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 5 million common shares at a price of 2,255 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
