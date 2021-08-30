Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon says S. Korea has shown its dignity by embracing Afghan evacuees

All News 15:44 August 30, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that South Korea's successful operation to evacuate Afghan people last week is expected to serve as a chance to further enhance its global stature.

In the emergency move, codenamed Operation Miracle, South Korea brought nearly 400 Afghans fleeing the Taliban-controlled nation to its territory on its military aircraft. They have been allowed to stay here with legal status on par with that of a refugee.

"The success of the transfer operation and the open and inclusive stance of our people are being highly recognized by the international community," Moon said during his weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.

He expressed hope that it will serve as an opportunity for South Korea to develop as a country "with dignity" that helps the people of other countries in need and embraces them as an advanced nation in terms of human rights.

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Aug. 30, 2021. (Yonhap)

Moon also condemned the latest deadly Kabul airport attacks and delivered a message of condolences to victims.

"The government strongly condemns the inhumane crime that cannot be tolerated for any reason," he stated. "It will continue to work with the international community to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan."

