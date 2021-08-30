SKY E&M to raise 10 bln won via stock sale
All News 15:16 August 30, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- SKY E&M Co. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won(US$8.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 12.42 million common shares at a price of 805 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
