KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaihanElecWire 2,520 UP 65
Daesang 25,350 UP 400
Hyundai M&F INS 25,550 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,590 DN 20
ORION Holdings 15,900 DN 200
DL 72,200 UP 1,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 106,500 UP 3,000
ShinhanGroup 38,300 DN 950
HITEJINRO 33,850 UP 1,150
Yuhan 60,900 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 90,300 UP 1,000
KCC 360,500 UP 2,500
SKBP 121,500 0
AmoreG 56,200 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 210,000 UP 1,500
NEXENTIRE 8,400 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 128,000 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 22,000 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 73,900 DN 1,400
Daewoong 34,550 UP 50
SamyangFood 83,500 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 448,000 UP 9,000
TaekwangInd 1,098,000 UP 11,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,310 UP 170
KAL 31,100 UP 850
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,460 UP 70
LG Corp. 94,100 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 152,000 UP 2,500
BoryungPharm 16,600 DN 100
L&L 12,150 DN 100
DB HiTek 59,900 DN 300
CJ 101,000 0
JWPHARMA 27,200 DN 250
LX INT 27,600 UP 450
DongkukStlMill 20,250 UP 850
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,000 0
KIA CORP. 82,600 UP 500
SK hynix 103,500 0
