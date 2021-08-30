KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Youngpoong 696,000 UP 25,000
HyundaiEng&Const 53,300 UP 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,050 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 224,500 DN 7,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,500 UP 2,250
Kogas 35,950 DN 50
Hanwha 35,050 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 23,700 UP 1,100
ShinpoongPharm 70,200 UP 3,800
Shinsegae 266,500 UP 2,000
Nongshim 299,000 DN 500
SGBC 81,100 DN 1,000
Hyosung 120,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,100 UP 1,700
LOTTE 35,550 UP 400
GCH Corp 32,950 DN 150
LotteChilsung 145,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,900 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,910 UP 150
POSCO 332,000 UP 17,000
DB INSURANCE 58,600 DN 800
SamsungElec 74,600 UP 300
Ottogi 520,000 UP 1,000
NHIS 13,150 DN 50
DongwonInd 245,500 UP 3,000
SK Discovery 47,850 DN 300
LS 66,600 UP 200
GC Corp 350,500 UP 500
GS E&C 43,700 UP 2,800
IlyangPharm 34,100 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 763,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 230,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,790 DN 40
SKC 147,500 DN 3,500
F&F Holdings 44,200 UP 2,000
GS Retail 34,600 UP 750
Hanssem 115,500 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 73,600 UP 400
MERITZ SECU 5,250 DN 60
KSOE 117,500 0
