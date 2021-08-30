KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 40,450 DN 200
HtlShilla 89,100 0
OCI 126,000 UP 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 68,500 UP 100
KorZinc 506,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,240 UP 50
HyundaiMipoDock 77,700 UP 2,400
IS DONGSEO 51,000 UP 2,700
SamsungElecMech 178,500 DN 500
S-Oil 94,300 UP 3,800
LG Innotek 208,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 246,000 UP 4,000
HMM 41,000 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 92,100 UP 4,800
ZINUS 81,100 DN 100
Hanchem 287,000 DN 7,000
DWS 56,100 UP 1,700
KEPCO 23,800 DN 50
SamsungSecu 49,650 UP 700
KG DONGBU STL 15,200 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 190,000 UP 500
Mobis 272,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,200 UP 1,900
S-1 81,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,500 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 6,000 UP 90
CheilWorldwide 22,950 0
Hanon Systems 16,200 UP 100
SK 258,500 DN 2,500
Handsome 39,200 DN 600
COWAY 76,900 UP 1,600
SKTelecom 291,500 UP 3,500
SNT MOTIV 54,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 34,450 UP 100
KT 32,450 UP 50
HyundaiElev 50,100 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,500 UP 500
IBK 10,300 DN 150
DONGSUH 28,900 UP 100
(MORE)
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
U.S. decides not to use military bases in S. Korea for Afghan evacuees: report
-
(2nd LD) Some 380 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
Man who ran away after removing ankle bracelet confesses to killing 2 women
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
(LEAD) New cases under 1,500; social distancing tipped to be extended ahead of Chuseok
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees