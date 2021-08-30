KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungEng 22,150 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG C&T 131,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 8,270 UP 170
KT&G 81,000 DN 100
DHICO 20,400 DN 50
Doosanfc 53,000 UP 1,300
LG Display 20,250 UP 50
Kangwonland 27,700 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL197500 DN500
NAVER 428,000 UP 8,000
Kakao 151,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE TOUR 19,100 DN 50
LG Uplus 13,950 DN 50
NCsoft 649,000 DN 10,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,400 DN 1,100
KIWOOM 117,000 DN 1,500
DSME 28,050 UP 1,200
DSINFRA 12,050 UP 350
DWEC 7,190 UP 160
DongwonF&B 210,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 37,950 UP 800
LGH&H 1,424,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 770,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 47,800 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,800 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,700 UP 1,400
LGELECTRONICS 139,500 DN 1,000
Celltrion 291,000 DN 3,500
Huchems 26,850 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,400 UP 500
KIH 92,900 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 31,450 DN 50
GS 42,150 UP 600
CJ CGV 30,300 UP 650
LIG Nex1 52,700 UP 3,850
Fila Holdings 43,550 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 194,000 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,650 DN 1,500
HANWHA LIFE 3,335 DN 80
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
U.S. decides not to use military bases in S. Korea for Afghan evacuees: report
(2nd LD) Some 380 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
Man who ran away after removing ankle bracelet confesses to killing 2 women
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
(LEAD) New cases under 1,500; social distancing tipped to be extended ahead of Chuseok
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees