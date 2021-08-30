SamsungEng 22,150 UP 1,100

SAMSUNG C&T 131,500 DN 1,000

PanOcean 8,270 UP 170

KT&G 81,000 DN 100

DHICO 20,400 DN 50

Doosanfc 53,000 UP 1,300

LG Display 20,250 UP 50

Kangwonland 27,700 UP 450

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL197500 DN500

NAVER 428,000 UP 8,000

Kakao 151,500 UP 1,500

LOTTE TOUR 19,100 DN 50

LG Uplus 13,950 DN 50

NCsoft 649,000 DN 10,000

SAMSUNG LIFE 73,400 DN 1,100

KIWOOM 117,000 DN 1,500

DSME 28,050 UP 1,200

DSINFRA 12,050 UP 350

DWEC 7,190 UP 160

DongwonF&B 210,000 UP 2,000

KEPCO KPS 37,950 UP 800

LGH&H 1,424,000 UP 3,000

LGCHEM 770,000 DN 13,000

KEPCO E&C 47,800 UP 1,700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,800 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,700 UP 1,400

LGELECTRONICS 139,500 DN 1,000

Celltrion 291,000 DN 3,500

Huchems 26,850 UP 450

DAEWOONG PHARM 162,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,400 UP 500

KIH 92,900 DN 1,200

LOTTE Himart 31,450 DN 50

GS 42,150 UP 600

CJ CGV 30,300 UP 650

LIG Nex1 52,700 UP 3,850

Fila Holdings 43,550 DN 50

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 194,000 UP 4,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 43,650 DN 1,500

HANWHA LIFE 3,335 DN 80

