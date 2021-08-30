Heavy rain forecast across South Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Up to 300 millimeters of heavy rain is expected to fall across South Korea in the four days leading up to the weekend, the state weather agency said Monday.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), low pressure moving eastward will bring more than 100 mm of rain to almost all parts of the country from Tuesday to Friday.
The amount of precipitation may reach 200 mm to 300 mm in the central low pressure zone, while rainfall of 100 mm to 150 mm is expected elsewhere, the KMA said.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, a combination of strong southerly winds and small low pressure will lead to the influx of hot vapors into South Korea, with rain beginning to fall in the central provinces of Chungcheong, the southwestern province of North Jeolla and the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, the agency said.
Rainfall will then spread nationwide Thursday, when a wide precipitation zone is formed from north to south due to low pressure approaching from the west.
In particular, Gangwon Province's east coastal areas, North Gyeongsang Province and the southern regions will be hit by heavy rains until Friday due to low pressure moving eastward and topographical factors, the KMA said.
Morning lows will range from 18 C to 25 C nationwide until Wednesday, while daytime maximum temperatures will be between 22 C to 31 C, it said.
Despite frequent rainfall and a steady decline in temperatures, the KMA said it is reasonable to assume that summer will last somewhat longer than anticipated, as the North Pacific high pressure has yet to move south.
