S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 30, 2021
All News 16:32 August 30, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.064 1.068 -0.4
2-year TB 1.256 1.265 -0.9
3-year TB 1.398 1.408 -1.0
10-year TB 1.913 1.939 -2.6
2-year MSB 1.270 1.281 -1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.832 1.842 -1.0
91-day CD 0.920 0.920 0.0
(END)
