Korean-language dailies

-- Gap remains large over media bill, renegotiation begins today (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Youth and pregnant women also to receive vaccine shots (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't already aware of resumption of operations at Yongbyon in real time (Donga Ilbo)

-- Youth and pregnant women also to receive vaccine shots (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party decides to ram media bill through September parliamentary session (Segye Times)

-- Ruling, opposition parties fail to narrow gap over media bill (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't promotes restoration of hotlines even though it knows about resumption of operations at Yongbyon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Those aged 12-17 and pregnant women to receive vaccine shots from 4th quarter (Hankyoreh)

-- North Korea dials back nuclear clock (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Sale of Namyang Dairy Products on the brink of falling apart (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Youth and pregnant women to receive vaccine shots from 4th quarter (Korea Economic Daily)

