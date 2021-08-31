(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 31)

Under a revision to the National Intelligence Service Act approved last December, the agency is obliged to maintain political neutrality and is prohibited from undertaking domestic surveillance operations. Now, its duties are confined to gathering information on foreign countries and North Korea, anti-espionage, counterterrorism, cybersecurity and space. If the NIS fulfills its duties faithfully under the law without being swayed by political power, it will be able to regain public confidence someday. But this requires painstaking efforts by the NIS to be reborn as an agency serving the state and the people. Hopefully, there will be no more need for apologies from the NIS.

