Today in Korean history
Sept. 1
1946 -- The Rodong Sinmun, which later became North Korea's official newspaper, is published for the first time.
1952 -- South Korea introduces compulsory military service.
1955 -- South Korea institutes an annual census.
1980 -- Chun Doo-hwan is inaugurated as president of South Korea.
1983 -- A Soviet fighter jet shoots down a Korean Air passenger plane over Sakhalin Island, killing all 269 people on board.
2000 -- The second round of inter-Korean ministerial talks ends with the two sides issuing a joint statement.
2012 -- Apple Inc. includes Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest flagship smartphone on its patent infringement list, raising the stakes in the long, drawn-out infringement battle.
2014 -- North Korea fires one short-range missile into the East Sea from a site in its northwestern province of Chagang bordering China. The region is known to have an underground base for Scud missiles.
2018 -- The United States sanctions three shipping companies for allegedly engaging in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum goods to North Korea.
2020 -- BTS becomes the first South Korean artist to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Dynamite."
