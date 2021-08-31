S. Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in joins RCD Mallorca

Lee made his first team debut with Valencia at age 17 in October 2018. The precocious playmaker then shot to international stardom during the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019. Playing as an 18-year-old, Lee grabbed the underdogs South Korea by their collar and took them to the final. South Korea lost to Ukraine 3-1, but the runner-up finish remains the country's best performance at a FIFA men's competition in all age groups. With two goals and four assists, Lee captured the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament.

