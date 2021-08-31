S. Korea, Egypt agree to expand defense industry cooperation
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook has met with Egypt's Military Production Minister Mohamed Ahmed Morsi during a visit to the country and agreed to expand defense industry cooperation between the two sides, his office said Tuesday.
The meeting took place Monday after Suh arrived in Egypt for a two-day visit at the invitation of the country's defense chief Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed. He is South Korea's first defense minister to visit the Middle Eastern nation.
During the talks, Suh said South Korea's defense industry could contribute to Egypt's push to modernize its military, according to the ministry.
"The two ministers ... agreed to further strengthen their cooperation down the road to achieve tangible outcomes in the defense industry," the ministry said in a release, adding they decided to expand senior-level communications.
On Tuesday, Suh will have talks with Zaki and pay a courtesy call on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi before flying to Oman for a two-day visit.
