Tuesday's weather forecast

August 31, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/22 Rain 60

Incheon 24/22 Rain 60

Suwon 24/21 Rain 60

Cheongju 25/21 Sunny 80

Daejeon 27/21 Sunny 80

Chuncheon 25/20 Sunny 80

Gangneung 26/21 Sunny 80

Jeonju 29/22 Sunny 60

Gwangju 30/23 Rain 70

Jeju 31/24 Sunny 20

Daegu 28/21 Rain 70

Busan 28/24 Sunny 60

