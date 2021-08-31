Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 31, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/22 Rain 60
Incheon 24/22 Rain 60
Suwon 24/21 Rain 60
Cheongju 25/21 Sunny 80
Daejeon 27/21 Sunny 80
Chuncheon 25/20 Sunny 80
Gangneung 26/21 Sunny 80
Jeonju 29/22 Sunny 60
Gwangju 30/23 Rain 70
Jeju 31/24 Sunny 20
Daegu 28/21 Rain 70
Busan 28/24 Sunny 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
U.S. decides not to use military bases in S. Korea for Afghan evacuees: report
-
(2nd LD) Some 380 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
Man who ran away after removing ankle bracelet confesses to killing 2 women
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
(3rd LD) Yongbyon nuclear reactor appears to be in operation: IAEA report
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
Hwang Hee-chan joins Wolverhampton on loan, becomes 14th S. Korean in Premier League