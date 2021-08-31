Military reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Two Army members tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday, the latest in a series of infections at barracks across the country amid the prolonged fourth wave of the pandemic.
One Army officer was confirmed to have been infected following his recent vacation, and an Army soldier tested positive after coming into contact with a friend who had earlier contracted the virus, according to the ministry.
The latest cases brought the total caseload among the military population to 1,617, it added.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 1,372 more COVID-19 cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Daily cases have stayed above 1,000 for 56 consecutive days.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
U.S. decides not to use military bases in S. Korea for Afghan evacuees: report
-
(2nd LD) Some 380 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
Man who ran away after removing ankle bracelet confesses to killing 2 women
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
(3rd LD) Yongbyon nuclear reactor appears to be in operation: IAEA report
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
Hwang Hee-chan joins Wolverhampton on loan, becomes 14th S. Korean in Premier League