Moon stresses need to keep expansionary fiscal policy in 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday emphasized the importance of maintaining an aggressive fiscal policy next year, as the government has proposed an 8.3 percent hike in the state budget.
"(We) are facing a very important time for the nation in the midst of the world's order of upheaval and great transformation. The fiscal role is more important than ever," he said at the start of a weekly Cabinet meeting.
Main agenda items included the budget plan for fiscal 2022. In its final annual budget scheme, the liberal Moon administration plans to request that the National Assembly approve a 604 trillion-won (US$518 billion) budget, up 8.3 percent from this year.
Moon said South Korea's economy has been faring relatively well amid the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to its expansionary fiscal policy. He expects Asia's fourth-biggest economy to post at least 4 percent growth in 2021.
"At a time when the coronavirus crisis has greatly dampened the private sector, aggressive fiscal policy is playing a role in boosting private investment and consumption by serving as priming water for the economic recovery," the president said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
U.S. decides not to use military bases in S. Korea for Afghan evacuees: report
-
(2nd LD) Some 380 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
Man who ran away after removing ankle bracelet confesses to killing 2 women
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
(3rd LD) Yongbyon nuclear reactor appears to be in operation: IAEA report
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
Hwang Hee-chan joins Wolverhampton on loan, becomes 14th S. Korean in Premier League