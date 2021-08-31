Seoul stocks down late Tues. morning amid virus concerns
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning as investors assessed new regulatory risks from China, as well as South Korea's protracted fight against the virus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.26 points, or 0.26 percent, to trade at 3,135.93 points as of 11:21 a.m.
The key index fell as investor sentiment was weighed down by new Chinese game regulations that will tighten the time under-18s in China spend on online video games.
South Korea is also battling its worst wave of the pandemic, with health authorities mulling new restrictions to flatten the virus curve ahead of the Chuseok holiday next month. The country's daily virus cases have stayed above 1,000 for 56 consecutive days.
Most large caps in Seoul traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 0.97 percent.
Video game giant Krafton skid 3.32 percent on China's new rules on online video games.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.95 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 1.56 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver remained unchanged, and top mobile messenger Kakao also remains flat.
Drugmaker SK Bioscience jumped 5.84 percent, following its announcement a day earlier it began phase three clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
The local currency was trading at 1,165.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.3 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
U.S. decides not to use military bases in S. Korea for Afghan evacuees: report
-
(2nd LD) Some 380 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
Man who ran away after removing ankle bracelet confesses to killing 2 women
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
(3rd LD) Yongbyon nuclear reactor appears to be in operation: IAEA report
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
Suspect in murder, rape of baby girl sparks public outrage in S. Korea