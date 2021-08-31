Health workers urged to scrap planned strike amid prolonged pandemic
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol urged unionized health workers Tuesday against launching their planned strike later this week, warning the move could strain the country's health care system and fight against the pandemic.
On Friday, the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union (KHMU) voted to go on strike starting Sept. 2 to demand better working conditions and the expansion of public health infrastructure amid concerns of a workforce shortage at hospitals as the country battles its worst wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The minister urged against the strike, warning of the potential harm it may have on the broader public.
"Now is the time to focus on responding to the fourth wave of the pandemic," Kwon said in a press briefing. "In this grave situation, (we) request collective movements, such as strikes, not be conducted, and the current situation be resolved through talks and consultations."
Kwon said the government has conducted 12 rounds of negotiations with the union without reaching an agreement.
The KHMU represents a total of 56,091 nurses, medical engineers, nursing aides and other health workers that work at hospitals and medical clinics nationwide.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
U.S. decides not to use military bases in S. Korea for Afghan evacuees: report
-
(2nd LD) Some 380 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
Man who ran away after removing ankle bracelet confesses to killing 2 women
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
(3rd LD) Yongbyon nuclear reactor appears to be in operation: IAEA report
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
Suspect in murder, rape of baby girl sparks public outrage in S. Korea