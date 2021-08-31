KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DL 72,300 UP 100
DOOSAN 89,500 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,250 UP 250
KIA CORP. 85,100 UP 2,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 105,500 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 38,850 UP 550
Yuhan 62,500 UP 1,600
HITEJINRO 33,350 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 171,000 UP 1,000
SK hynix 106,500 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 714,000 UP 18,000
Hanwha 34,800 DN 250
HyundaiEng&Const 55,500 UP 2,200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,000 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 226,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,900 DN 600
Kogas 36,200 UP 250
DB HiTek 59,800 DN 100
CJ 101,500 UP 500
JWPHARMA 27,150 DN 50
LX INT 27,750 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 20,300 UP 50
ORION Holdings 15,950 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 8,380 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 129,000 UP 1,000
KCC 360,000 DN 500
SKBP 125,500 UP 4,000
TaihanElecWire 2,495 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 25,600 UP 50
Daesang 25,250 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,560 DN 30
POSCO CHEMICAL 155,500 UP 3,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,400 DN 60
AmoreG 57,800 UP 1,600
HyundaiMtr 212,500 UP 2,500
BukwangPharm 21,700 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 75,700 UP 1,800
LG Corp. 95,300 UP 1,200
Daewoong 36,300 UP 1,750
SamyangFood 83,300 DN 200
