KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 5,360 UP 110
KSOE 118,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 40,750 UP 300
OCI 127,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 68,600 UP 100
KorZinc 532,000 UP 26,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,300 UP 60
HtlShilla 89,800 UP 700
HyundaiMipoDock 76,300 DN 1,400
HMM 42,000 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 50,600 DN 400
S-Oil 95,100 UP 800
LG Innotek 215,000 UP 7,000
ZINUS 83,500 UP 2,400
Hanchem 290,500 UP 3,500
DWS 56,700 UP 600
KEPCO 24,000 UP 200
SamsungSecu 49,450 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 15,400 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 91,500 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 194,500 UP 4,500
Mobis 277,500 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,900 UP 700
S-1 82,100 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 172,500 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,850 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 5,910 DN 90
Hanon Systems 16,450 UP 250
SK 263,500 UP 5,000
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 DN 350
ShinpoongPharm 70,600 UP 400
Handsome 40,650 UP 1,450
HyundaiElev 50,200 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 23,100 UP 150
Asiana Airlines 23,700 0
COWAY 78,200 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,500 0
IBK 10,300 0
KT 32,800 UP 350
DONGSUH 28,900 0
(MORE)
