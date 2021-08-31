KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungEng 22,350 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 133,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 8,310 UP 40
DongwonF&B 207,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 37,600 DN 350
LGH&H 1,461,000 UP 37,000
LGCHEM 758,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO E&C 46,450 DN 1,350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,700 DN 1,000
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 DN 200
LG Uplus 14,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,500 UP 1,100
KT&G 81,600 UP 600
DHICO 20,900 UP 500
Doosanfc 54,900 UP 1,900
LG Display 20,500 UP 250
Kangwonland 27,700 0
NAVER 439,000 UP 11,000
Kakao 155,000 UP 3,500
NCsoft 660,000 UP 11,000
KIWOOM 118,000 UP 1,000
DSME 28,050 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198000 UP500
DSINFRA 11,800 DN 250
DWEC 7,350 UP 160
Fila Holdings 44,900 UP 1,350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 194,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,050 UP 1,400
HANWHA LIFE 3,335 0
AMOREPACIFIC 227,500 UP 5,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,600 UP 800
LGELECTRONICS 142,000 UP 2,500
Celltrion 293,000 UP 2,000
Huchems 26,750 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,800 UP 400
KIH 95,300 UP 2,400
LOTTE Himart 31,350 DN 100
GS 42,500 UP 350
CJ CGV 30,300 0
