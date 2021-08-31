KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LIG Nex1 52,100 DN 600
POONGSAN 35,450 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 52,900 UP 400
Hansae 20,650 DN 250
LX HAUSYS 88,100 UP 200
Youngone Corp 41,650 UP 700
CSWIND 79,900 DN 100
GKL 15,600 DN 250
KOLON IND 87,000 UP 700
HanmiPharm 309,000 UP 3,500
FOOSUNG 14,250 UP 350
BNK Financial Group 7,760 UP 20
emart 179,000 UP 2,500
SK Innovation 249,500 UP 9,000
HYOSUNG TNC 777,000 UP 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 619,000 DN 6,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY466 00 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 48,250 DN 300
HANJINKAL 65,900 DN 500
DoubleUGames 63,300 UP 800
CUCKOO 25,100 DN 150
COSMAX 130,500 0
MANDO 60,700 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 965,000 UP 18,000
INNOCEAN 58,500 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 43,350 UP 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,700 UP 50
Netmarble 129,000 UP 4,000
HDC-OP 29,900 UP 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65300 DN500
ORION 126,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,750 UP 50
BGF Retail 178,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 270,000 UP 3,500
SKBS 313,500 UP 14,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 UP 200
HYBE 289,500 UP 3,500
SK ie technology 207,500 DN 1,500
DL E&C 141,000 UP 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,870 DN 130
(END)
