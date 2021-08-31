S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 31, 2021
All News 16:30 August 31, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.064 1.064 0.0
2-year TB 1.249 1.256 -0.7
3-year TB 1.395 1.398 -0.3
10-year TB 1.912 1.913 -0.1
2-year MSB 1.272 1.270 +0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.829 1.832 -0.3
91-day CD None None None
(END)
