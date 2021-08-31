Hyundai unveils IONIQ 5-based robo taxi
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday unveiled the IONIQ 5-based self-driving robo taxi ahead of its showcase at the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich next week.
Hyundai Motor Group and Motional, the Hyundai-Aptiv joint venture, have jointly developed the IONIQ 5 robo taxi with the Level 4 autonomous driving system, the group said in a statement.
The group said it plans to supply the Level 4 IONIQ 5 robo taxies to U.S. ride-sharing app Lyft in 2023.
A Level 4 vehicle can drive itself under limited conditions and will not operate if all required conditions are not satisfied. At Level 5, a vehicle's automated driving features can drive under any conditions.
Hyundai Motor Co. and U.S. mobility startup Aptiv formed the US$4 billion 50:50 joint venture in March 2020 to seek synergy in future mobility solutions.
In February, the maker of the Sonata sedan and the Palisade SUV unveiled the IONIQ5 all-electric model embedded with the group's own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP) in line with rival carmakers' electrification push.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Some 380 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
Man who ran away after removing ankle bracelet confesses to killing 2 women
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
(3rd LD) Yongbyon nuclear reactor appears to be in operation: IAEA report
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) New cases under 1,400 on fewer tests; toughened curbs eyed ahead of Chuseok holiday