Hyundai unveils IONIQ 5-based robo taxi

All News 18:00 August 31, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday unveiled the IONIQ 5-based self-driving robo taxi ahead of its showcase at the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich next week.

Hyundai Motor Group and Motional, the Hyundai-Aptiv joint venture, have jointly developed the IONIQ 5 robo taxi with the Level 4 autonomous driving system, the group said in a statement.

The group said it plans to supply the Level 4 IONIQ 5 robo taxies to U.S. ride-sharing app Lyft in 2023.

A Level 4 vehicle can drive itself under limited conditions and will not operate if all required conditions are not satisfied. At Level 5, a vehicle's automated driving features can drive under any conditions.

Hyundai Motor Co. and U.S. mobility startup Aptiv formed the US$4 billion 50:50 joint venture in March 2020 to seek synergy in future mobility solutions.

In February, the maker of the Sonata sedan and the Palisade SUV unveiled the IONIQ5 all-electric model embedded with the group's own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP) in line with rival carmakers' electrification push.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the IONIQ 5-based robo taxi. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

