POSCO to sell corrosion resistant steel product to Array Technologies

All News 19:03 August 31, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- POSCO, the world's fifth-largest steelmaker by output, said Tuesday it has signed an initial agreement with Array Technologies Inc. to provide a corrosion resistant product to the U.S. manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects.

Under the memorandum of understanding inked virtually, POSCO will begin providing 200,000 tons of ternary alloy coated steel called PosMAC to Array Technologies between 2022 and 2023.

This photo, provided by POSCO, shows a solar power generation system set up in Australia by Array Technologies. POSCO's PosMAC was used in building the system. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

PosMAC, called "rust-free iron," is extensively used for buildings' inner and outer walls, outdoor units of air conditioners, automotive components and many other applications, according to POSCO.

The amount is enough to build a solar power generation system in an area the size of 12,000 soccer stadiums.

Kim Sang-gyun, marketing head for steel products at POSCO, said the MOU can help POSCO secure a leading position in the solar power generation industry.

#POSCO
