Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Further discussions through 8-member consultative group,' parties slow down media bill (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon gov't splurges on money for 5 yrs, then asks for tight monetary policy for upcoming gov't (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party postpones media bill decision until Sept. 27 but presses ahead with private school bill (Donga Ilbo)
-- Media bill stopped on verge of catastrophe, parties seek exit through 'eight-member consultative body' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon gov't announces pork barrel budget plan again in final year (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to splurge next year again, national debt surpasses 1,000 trillion won for first time (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon gov't logs 1,068 trillion won of nat'l debt, then proposes tight policy for upcoming gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Parties to deal with media bill after one-month deliberation (Hankyoreh)
-- Pause on media bill, parties begin 'one-month tug of war' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Another year of splurging, S. Korea squashed by national debt for past 5 yrs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon gov't opens era of 'nat'l debt of 1,000 trillion won' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon proposes a final budget of 604.4 trillion won (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea proposes largest-ever budget citing recovery of virus-hit economy (Korea Herald)
-- Record 2022 budget to raise national debt to W1,068 tril. (Korea Times)
