(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 1)
Step in wrong direction
North Korea should refrain from nuclear activities
A U.N. watchdog's report on North Korea's presumed resumption of the operation of its main nuclear reactor is bad news for South Korea and the United States. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in its annual report that North Korea appears to have restarted its plutonium-producing reprocessing reactor in the Yongbyon nuclear complex, north of Pyongyang.
According to the report dated Friday, the IAEA has spotted the discharge of cooling water and other signs of operation at the 5-megawatt reactor since early July. It also detected indications of the operation of Yongbyon's radiochemical laboratory between mid-February and early July.
The North had used the 5-megawatt reactor and the laboratory to produce weapons-grade plutonium. The nuclear complex had also been used to extract highly enriched uranium. Its operation came to a halt in December 2018, six months after the historic summit held in Singapore between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea.
The IAEA report, if confirmed, could bode ill for the U.S. efforts to resume stalled denuclearization talks with the North. It could also cast a dark cloud over President Moon Jae-in's policy of active engagement with Pyongyang which is aimed at facilitating his much-avowed Korean Peninsula peace process.
That's why the IAEA said North Korea's nuclear activities continue to be a "cause for serious concern." It also described the new indications of the operation of the reactor and the laboratory in Yongbyon as "deeply troubling." Seoul and Washington need to work together closely to confirm the IAEA report.
Denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been deadlocked since the collapse of the 2019 Hanoi summit between then President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. During the summit, Kim offered to dismantle the entire Yongbyon complex in return for extensive sanctions relief. But Trump turned down Kim's offer, asking the North to dismantle all of its nuclear facilities.
Some pundits argue that the Kim regime has probably resumed reactor and laboratory operation in order to put pressure on the U.S. to accommodate its call for the lifting of sanctions before starting a denuclearization process. In other words, the North seems to be trying to play a nuclear card again in order to win what it wants.
However, others point out that the renewed reactor operation could signal the North's resumption of its nuclear program -- after a brief pause -- to upgrade its nuclear weapons capability. If that is the case, the North's denuclearization will become a remote possibility which could escalate tension and destabilize the peninsula further.
We urge Pyongyang not to return to square one by resorting to brinksmanship. The North should realize that nuclear gambling will only lead to self-destruction. It now faces the dire consequences of economic failure and food shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Further development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles could only aggravate the situation. The most viable option for survival is to return to dialogue and move toward denuclearization and peace.
(END)
