(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 1)

We urge Pyongyang not to return to square one by resorting to brinksmanship. The North should realize that nuclear gambling will only lead to self-destruction. It now faces the dire consequences of economic failure and food shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Further development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles could only aggravate the situation. The most viable option for survival is to return to dialogue and move toward denuclearization and peace.

(END)