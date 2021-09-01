Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 01, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/21 Cloudy 30
Incheon 25/21 Cloudy 30
Suwon 26/22 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 27/23 Rain 60
Daejeon 26/23 Rain 60
Chuncheon 24/19 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 22/19 Rain 80
Jeonju 28/24 Rain 60
Gwangju 28/24 Rain 60
Jeju 32/26 Sunny 20
Daegu 30/22 Rain 80
Busan 29/24 Rain 70
