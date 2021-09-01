Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

September 01, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/21 Cloudy 30

Incheon 25/21 Cloudy 30

Suwon 26/22 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 27/23 Rain 60

Daejeon 26/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 24/19 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 22/19 Rain 80

Jeonju 28/24 Rain 60

Gwangju 28/24 Rain 60

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 20

Daegu 30/22 Rain 80

Busan 29/24 Rain 70

