Jeju golf courses log record number of visitors for 2nd year running
JEJU, South Korea, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Golf courses on Jeju Island appear to be an exception to the COVID-19 recession, with the southern resort island inundated with record numbers of golfers from outside for the second consecutive year, according to data released Wednesday.
The number of visitors to Jeju's golf courses totaled 1.66 million in the first seven months of this year, marking an increase of 37.3 percent from 1.21 million in the same period of last year, the data from the provincial government showed.
There are a total of 30 golf courses on Jeju, of which 17 are membership clubs.
Jeju golf courses logged a record number of visitors last year, as local golfers flocked to the resort island due to COVID-19-linked restrictions on overseas travel.
In 2020, the number of golf course visitors on the island rose 14.7 percent on-year to an all-time high of 2.4 million. In the preceding five years, the annual number of visitors ranged from 1.95 million to 2.17 million.
Industry watchers forecast the annual number of visitors will again rise to a record high this year, as the attainment of 1.6 million visitors came two months earlier than last year.
Of this year's seven-month total, South Koreans other than Jeju residents and foreigners accounted for 1.02 million, up 86.7 percent from 548,912 a year earlier.
By contrast, the number of Jeju residents who visited the island's golf courses in the January-July period fell 3.9 percent on-year to 632,686. The watchers attributed the decrease to a spike in green fees and reduced discounts for residents.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Some 380 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
British carrier strike group commander calls for strengthening ties with S. Korea
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) New cases under 1,400 on fewer tests; toughened curbs eyed ahead of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Delta variant cases jump to nearly 17,000 in S. Korea