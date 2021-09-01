Hyundai tops global hydrogen auto sales
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. topped global hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle sales in the January-July period, a market research firm said Wednesday.
Hyundai sold a total of 5,300 units of hydrogen-powered vehicles in the first seven months, beating Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., which sold 4,100 and 200 units, respectively, during the same period, according to SNE Research.
Hyundai's hydrogen car sales jumped 44 percent in the seven-month period from 3,600 units a year earlier, while Toyota's jumped eight times from 500 units, it said.
Hyundai's Nexo hydrogen car mainly competes with Toyota's Mirai in the global market.
Hyundai, Toyota, Honda and others sold a combined 10,300 hydrogen cars from January to July, more than doubling the 4,900 units sold during the same period of last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
British carrier strike group commander calls for strengthening ties with S. Korea
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,000 again, delta cases rising at alarming pace
-
(LEAD) Delta variant cases jump to nearly 17,000 in S. Korea