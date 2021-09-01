Ruling party lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Lim Jong-seong of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth sitting legislator to be infected with the virus, parliamentary officials said.
"Following Lim's positive results, we're conducting measures to disinfect assembly facilities and contact tracing," one of the officials told Yonhap News Agency by phone.
Officials did not completely rule out the possibility of further infection cases inside the assembly connected to Lim as the lawmaker attended a plenary parliamentary session a day earlier.
"So far, there's no change to the plan to hold the opening ceremony at 2 p.m. for the upcoming regular legislative session," the official said, adding that further measures will be taken after assessing the situation.
Lim is the fourth sitting lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19, following DP representatives Lee Kai-ho and Ahn Gyu-back, and opposition lawmaker Jeong Jeom-sig.
