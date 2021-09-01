The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 01, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.81 0.80
2-M 0.86 0.86
3-M 0.89 0.89
6-M 1.05 1.05
12-M 1.26 1.26
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
British carrier strike group commander calls for strengthening ties with S. Korea
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,000 again, delta cases rising at alarming pace
-
(LEAD) Delta variant cases jump to nearly 17,000 in S. Korea