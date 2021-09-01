Moon to hold luncheon meeting with parliamentary leaders Friday
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in plans to meet with the leaders of the National Assembly over lunch later this week, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
Moon has invited National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug and new Deputy Speaker Chung Jin-suk, as well as the heads of the 18 standing committees, to the Cheong Wa Dae meeting slated for Friday, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
On Tuesday, the National Assembly picked Chung, a five-term lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), as deputy speaker. In addition, new chairpersons of 10 standing committees, including seven PPP lawmakers, were elected.
The session has been arranged to explore ways for cooperation among the government, the National Assembly, and the ruling and opposition parties on pending issues to improve the lives of people, such as through legislation and budgets, Park said.
