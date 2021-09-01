S. Korea-India vice-ministerial talks canceled after lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Vice ministerial talks between South Korea and India were canceled Wednesday after India's delegation came into contact with a ruling party lawmaker who later tested positive for COVID-19, the foreign ministry said.
The two countries had planned to hold the 5th Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue, led by First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and his Indian counterpart, Riva Ganguly Das, secretary (east) of the ministry of external affairs.
But the talks had to be called off as Rep. Lim Jong-seong of the ruling Democratic Party, who met with Das earlier this week, was confirmed to have been infected with the virus earlier in the day and the Indian delegation was told by health authorities to cancel all face-to-face meetings pending tests.
Her planned courtesy call on Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong was also canceled.
Lim serves as vice chairman of the South Korea-India friendship association and had a meeting with Das and Indian Ambassador to South Korea Sripriya Ranganathan at the National Assembly on Monday.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
British carrier strike group commander calls for strengthening ties with S. Korea
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,000 again, delta cases rising at alarming pace
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt