4 companies to recall nearly 1,700 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz and three other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 1,700 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The companies, including Daimler Trucks Korea, Daejeon Machinery and Zyle Commercial Vehicle, are recalling a combined 1,651 units in four kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty rear seat headrest in Mercedes-Benz's S 580 4MATIC sedan, lack of lubricants in the bearing of rear tires in the Kawasaki Ninja two wheelers exported by Daejeon Machinery, and a faulty oil hose system of the steering wheel in Daimler Truck's Sprinter 319 van, it said.
The companies have already begun or will begin to provide repair and replacement services Friday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
