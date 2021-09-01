New Han River bridge opens in Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Wednesday it opened a new bridge over the Han River and an underground expressway as part of efforts to ease chronic traffic congestion in the city's southwestern area.
The metropolitan government livestreamed an online opening ceremony of the World Cup Bridge and the Seobu Underground Expressway in western Seoul on its official YouTube channel at 11:30 a.m., 30 minutes before they were open to traffic.
The bridge is the 31st one crossing the Han River, which flows through the heart of South Korea's capital. It appeared in the music video of BTS' mega-hit song "Butter."
The 10.33 km-long, four-lane expressway was constructed under a section of the Seobu Expressway connecting Yangpyeong-dong and Doksan-dong neighorhoods.
Officials expect the new roads to improve the traffic situation in the southwestern Seoul area, infamous for heavy traffic.
The World Cup Bridge will turn on its nocturnal lighting features starting Wednesday night.
