Asset managers' Q2 net up 3.2 pct on commission fees
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The combined net profit of asset management firms in South Korea rose 3.2 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier on a modest rise in commission fees, data showed Thursday.
Their net income amounted to 609.4 billion won (US$526 million) in the April-June period, compared with 590.4 billion won in the first quarter, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Compared with a year earlier, their net profit surged 91.6 percent, it said.
The solid earnings were mainly due to a fall in operating costs and a rise in commission income, according to the FSS.
Last year, asset managers reported a 62 percent on-year surge in earnings as the country's bullish stock market boosted their commission fees.
Their combined assets came to 1,268.5 trillion won as of end-June, up 2.5 percent from three months ago.
kdh@yna.co.kr
