Hyundai's Aug. sales fall 7.6 pct amid chip shortage
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday its sales fell 7.6 percent last month from a year earlier as a global chip shortage continued to weigh on vehicle production and sales.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 294,591 vehicles in August, down from 318,700 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 6.5 percent to 51,034 units from 54,590 as a lack of semiconductor parts disrupted production during the same period, while overseas sales dropped 7.8 percent to 243,557 from 264,110 amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
From January to August, sales rose 18 percent to 2.64 million autos from 2.24 million units in the year-ago period.
Hyundai aims to sell 4.16 million vehicles this year, 11 percent higher than the 3.74 million units it sold last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
British carrier strike group commander calls for strengthening ties with S. Korea
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,000 again, delta cases rising at alarming pace