BukwangPharm 21,900 UP 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 75,500 DN 200

KCC 385,000 UP 25,000

SKBP 124,000 DN 1,500

Daewoong 35,650 DN 650

AmoreG 57,800 0

HyundaiMtr 215,000 UP 2,500

DongkukStlMill 20,350 UP 50

TaihanElecWire 2,540 UP 45

Hyundai M&F INS 25,750 UP 150

JWPHARMA 26,950 DN 200

LX INT 27,750 0

CJ 101,500 0

DB HiTek 60,200 UP 400

ORION Holdings 16,150 UP 200

Daesang 25,400 UP 150

NEXENTIRE 8,360 DN 20

CHONGKUNDANG 131,500 UP 2,500

SKNetworks 5,550 DN 10

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 114,500 UP 9,000

ShinhanGroup 39,250 UP 400

HITEJINRO 33,950 UP 600

Yuhan 65,200 UP 2,700

CJ LOGISTICS 169,000 DN 2,000

DL 72,600 UP 300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,200 DN 50

KIA CORP. 85,800 UP 700

LG Corp. 94,300 DN 1,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 155,500 0

BoryungPharm 17,050 UP 500

L&L 11,850 DN 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 70,500 UP 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 50,100 DN 900

Shinsegae 267,000 DN 2,000

Nongshim 302,000 UP 3,500

SGBC 84,400 UP 700

Hyosung 119,000 DN 1,000

GCH Corp 33,850 DN 800

SK hynix 108,000 UP 1,500

Youngpoong 750,000 UP 36,000

(MORE)