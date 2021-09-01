KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 21,900 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 75,500 DN 200
KCC 385,000 UP 25,000
SKBP 124,000 DN 1,500
Daewoong 35,650 DN 650
AmoreG 57,800 0
HyundaiMtr 215,000 UP 2,500
DongkukStlMill 20,350 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 2,540 UP 45
Hyundai M&F INS 25,750 UP 150
JWPHARMA 26,950 DN 200
LX INT 27,750 0
CJ 101,500 0
DB HiTek 60,200 UP 400
ORION Holdings 16,150 UP 200
Daesang 25,400 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 8,360 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 131,500 UP 2,500
SKNetworks 5,550 DN 10
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 114,500 UP 9,000
ShinhanGroup 39,250 UP 400
HITEJINRO 33,950 UP 600
Yuhan 65,200 UP 2,700
CJ LOGISTICS 169,000 DN 2,000
DL 72,600 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,200 DN 50
KIA CORP. 85,800 UP 700
LG Corp. 94,300 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 155,500 0
BoryungPharm 17,050 UP 500
L&L 11,850 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,500 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,100 DN 900
Shinsegae 267,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 302,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 84,400 UP 700
Hyosung 119,000 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 33,850 DN 800
SK hynix 108,000 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 750,000 UP 36,000
