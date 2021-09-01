KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteChilsung 145,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 54,000 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,700 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 227,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,800 UP 900
Kogas 36,200 0
Hanwha 34,850 UP 50
KAL 31,100 DN 200
SSANGYONGCNE 8,360 DN 70
SamyangFood 83,400 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,650 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 446,500 DN 7,000
TaekwangInd 1,096,000 DN 9,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,510 UP 110
LOTTE 36,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,950 UP 10
POSCO 337,500 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 58,800 UP 100
SamsungElec 76,800 UP 100
NHIS 13,300 UP 50
DongwonInd 245,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 48,650 UP 750
SamsungElecMech 185,000 UP 500
Hanssem 116,500 UP 500
KSOE 114,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,600 DN 1,150
OCI 126,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 68,000 DN 600
KorZinc 521,000 DN 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,310 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 75,000 DN 1,300
IS DONGSEO 51,300 UP 700
S-Oil 92,600 DN 2,500
LG Innotek 217,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 246,500 DN 3,500
HMM 42,000 0
HYUNDAI WIA 91,700 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 192,500 DN 2,000
SKC 156,000 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,960 UP 140
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
British carrier strike group commander calls for strengthening ties with S. Korea
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,000 again, delta cases rising at alarming pace