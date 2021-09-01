Mobis 277,500 0

HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,400 DN 500

ZINUS 82,200 DN 1,300

Hanchem 292,000 UP 1,500

DWS 58,200 UP 1,500

KEPCO 24,050 UP 50

SamsungSecu 49,500 UP 50

KG DONGBU STL 15,350 DN 50

SKTelecom 313,000 UP 15,000

SNT MOTIV 55,100 UP 600

KIWOOM 118,000 0

DSME 27,200 DN 850

DSINFRA 12,300 UP 500

DWEC 7,320 DN 30

KOREA AEROSPACE 32,500 DN 350

KUMHOTIRE 5,990 UP 80

SAMSUNG SDS 172,500 0

DongwonF&B 208,000 UP 500

KEPCO KPS 38,400 UP 800

LGH&H 1,462,000 UP 1,000

LGCHEM 721,000 DN 37,000

KEPCO E&C 48,850 UP 2,400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,600 UP 900

HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,150 DN 450

LGELECTRONICS 141,000 DN 1,000

Celltrion 290,500 DN 2,500

Huchems 26,550 DN 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 164,000 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,400 UP 600

KIH 94,900 DN 400

LOTTE Himart 31,650 UP 300

HyundaiElev 50,500 UP 300

Hanon Systems 16,300 DN 150

SK 263,500 0

ShinpoongPharm 71,900 UP 1,300

LOTTE SHOPPING 107,000 DN 500

IBK 10,450 UP 150

DONGSUH 28,950 UP 50

GS 42,200 DN 300

CJ CGV 31,150 UP 850

(MORE)