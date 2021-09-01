KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Mobis 277,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,400 DN 500
ZINUS 82,200 DN 1,300
Hanchem 292,000 UP 1,500
DWS 58,200 UP 1,500
KEPCO 24,050 UP 50
SamsungSecu 49,500 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 15,350 DN 50
SKTelecom 313,000 UP 15,000
SNT MOTIV 55,100 UP 600
KIWOOM 118,000 0
DSME 27,200 DN 850
DSINFRA 12,300 UP 500
DWEC 7,320 DN 30
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,500 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 5,990 UP 80
SAMSUNG SDS 172,500 0
DongwonF&B 208,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 38,400 UP 800
LGH&H 1,462,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 721,000 DN 37,000
KEPCO E&C 48,850 UP 2,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,600 UP 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,150 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 141,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 290,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 26,550 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,400 UP 600
KIH 94,900 DN 400
LOTTE Himart 31,650 UP 300
HyundaiElev 50,500 UP 300
Hanon Systems 16,300 DN 150
SK 263,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 71,900 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,000 DN 500
IBK 10,450 UP 150
DONGSUH 28,950 UP 50
GS 42,200 DN 300
CJ CGV 31,150 UP 850
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
British carrier strike group commander calls for strengthening ties with S. Korea
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,000 again, delta cases rising at alarming pace